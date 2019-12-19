Calista Elders receive 12th straight Elders’ Benefit Distribution

by Calista Staff

Calista Corporation provides $325 For Each Original Shareholder At Least 65 Years Old.

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation’s Board of Directors approved the 2019 Elders’ Benefit Distribution. Original Shareholders who are at least 65 years old as of November 13 will receive $325 each.

“Our Elders guide our communities. They mentor us in our traditional ways of being. We support our Elders as they have supported our corporation. They keep us rooted in culture with our eyes on the future,” says Calista Corp. President/CEO Andrew Guy.

The distribution date is December 18 for both direct deposit and paper checks sent via first-class mail. Over 2,500 Elder Shareholders are eligible this year.

In 2007, a majority of Shareholders voted to create an Elders’ Benefits Program at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The program defined Elders as original Shareholders who are at least 65 years old. The Board has authorized an Elders’ Benefit Distribution each year since 2008.

This distribution caps a record-setting year for Calista distributions. For the first time in Calista’s history, the total of all 2019 Calista distributions is more than $10 million, up from $9.5 million total distributions last year. This was also the first year Calista reached over 31,000 Shareholders.

Calista Corporation has over 31,000 Shareholders and is the parent company of more than 30 subsidiaries in the following industries: military defense contracting, construction, real estate, environmental and natural resource development, marine transportation, oil field services and heavy equipment sales, service and rentals. Since 1994, Calista has provided more than $4.6 million in scholarships to its Shareholders and Descendants. Since inception, Calista has declared more than $67.7 million in distributions, and $7.3 million in Elders’ Benefit Program distributions to Shareholders.