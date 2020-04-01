Calista 2020 spring distribution reaches nearly $7 million

by Calista Corporation Staff

Calista (cha-LIS-ta) Corporation’s Board of Directors held an early board meeting and voted to approve a spring distribution at $6.97 million, up from $6.49 million last year. The number of Shareholders also increased by about 3,000 in the past year to more than 32,000 Shareholders this year. Calista is the largest regional Alaska Native Corporation by number of Shareholders.

The average Shareholder owns 100 shares and will receive approximately $201. This is the 33rd distribution in Calista’s history. Total distributions to Shareholders now exceed $82 million.

“Amid the health concerns at this time, we as Calista must continue to fulfill our obligations to our Shareholders,” said Robert Beans, Calista Corporation Board Chair. “Calista has adjusted business practices and halted travel and events during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we continue important functions to provide for our Shareholders.”

On or before April 15 the distribution will occur by direct deposit. At the same time checks will also be mailed for those without direct deposit. Shareholders in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta should allow up to three weeks for mailed checks to arrive, weather and current COVID-19 policies permitting.

Pending Board approval, Calista annually has a spring distribution, in the fall an Akilista distribution and near the end of each year a distribution for the Elders’ Benefit Program. Distributions come from the Calista Corporation Settlement Trust.

Shareholders can prepare for the latest distribution by updating addresses via MyCalista.com. Shareholders with a new bank account or who want to sign up for direct deposit may complete and send a Shareholder Direct Deposit Form. All updates or changes must be sent in by Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. Our secure fax is 907-275-2922.