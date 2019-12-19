BRHS hosts Christmas Concert

by K.J. Lincoln

The Bethel Regional High School choir and band students put on a concert for the community featuring a program full of wintry Christmas pieces and other songs under the direction of band instructor and conductor Mr. Greg Carlson.

Parents with their children and other members of the community joined the BRHS host staff at the new cafeteria to enjoy the evening of music, which took place last Tuesday.

The High School choir opened up the program with a moving Star Spangled Banner. They were faultless in their performance of the beloved God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen. This was followed by For Good from the musical Wicked. The choir closed with Its Christmas Everywhere.

The MC for the night was Kayla Beckham. Miss Beckham introduced the next ensemble – the Jr. High Beginning Band, making note that they have only been playing for three months. The audience was treated to a delightful series of nursery rhyme and folk songs followed by the holiday melody Jingle Bells.

“They sounded pretty good,” said Beckham, giving high praise to the beginning band, before introducing the next group – the Jr. High Advanced Band.

They played Ode to Joy, Up On A Housetop, Trombone Rag, and Jubilee.

Afterwards was a brief intermission.

The High School Concert Band delivered a stunning America: Sweet Land of Liberty followed by Harrowgate Festival, and the award-winning Seven Nation Army.

Alto saxophonist Miss Greta Whitney performed an impeccable instrumental solo – Sonatina from “Divertimento #2” by W.A. Mozart.

The High School Concert Band closed with Bobsled Run, and the finale – the theme from Sponge Bob Square Pants.

Mr. Carlson provided piano accompaniment throughout the program. He thanked the audience for coming and gave gratitude to staff member Jen Mutch for the Christmas decorations and lights. The audience members greeted the musicians, congratulating them for their musical talents and for doing a great job.