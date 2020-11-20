Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 12

• On 11-7-20 at 8:06 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report a CO alarm going off. The home was checked, gas turned off and residents informed to get their new stove and dryer checked and re-installed.

• On 11-7-20 at 9:54 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person vomiting blood. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-7-20 at 9:48 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with abdominal pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-8-20 at 2:30 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with an infection. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-8-20 at 2:22 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a CO detector Failure/Activation. Firefighters used the Alt Air Gas detector to identify hazards. No hazards found. CO detector replaced.

• On 11-8-20 at 5:19 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a chimney inspection. Inspection completed and information recorded.

• On 11-9-20 at 4:56 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient assessed and signed refusal.

• On 11-9-20 at 9:52 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has nausea and is vomiting. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-9-20 at 10:17 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is suicidal. Patient was assessed and transported by police officers.

• On 11-10-20 at 9:08 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person who might jump into the river. No patient found.

• On 11-11-20 at 3:57 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person bleeding from the head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-11-20 at 9:29 A.M., Medics responded to the report of domestic violence. M5 was cancelled after officers assessed the scene.

• On 11-11-20 at 6:10 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person bit on the hand. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.