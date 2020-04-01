Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 26

• On 3-13-20 at 6:02 p.m. medics transported a patient back to Long Term Care.

• On 3-13-20 at 9 p.m. medics responded to an accident. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-15-20 at 8:30 p.m. medics responded to an intoxicated woman. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-16-20 at 11:37 P.M. medics responded to the report of someone with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-18-20 at 6:39 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person in seizure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-19-20 at 12:51 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having withdrawals. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 3-23-20 at 12:54 P.M. medics responded to Atsaq Street for the report of a person who cut their hand. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 3-23-20 at 4:30 P.M., Medics responded to Akakeek Street for the report of a person with a possible dislocated hip. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 3-23-20 at 6:17 P.M., Medics responded to 4th Avenue for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient refused evaluation and transport. Medics went back into service. No transport.

• On 3-24-20 at 11:58 PM medics responded to the report of a person with shortness of breath. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-25-20 at 4:30 AM fire fighters responded to the report of a steam bath fire. According to the Officer on scene, when the occupants were asked to leave and put out the woodstove they accidently poured a bucket of stove oil on the fire. Firefighters put out the fire, which was contained to the woodstove, and returned to quarters.

• On 3-25-20 at 1:30 PM medics responded to Chief Eddie Hoffman for the report of a person having a panic attack. The patient was assessed and then transported to the hospital.

• On 3-26-20 at 6:20 PM medics responded to the report of a person with difficulty breathing. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.