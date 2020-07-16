Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 9

• On 7-4-20 at 10:18 P.M., Medics responded for a sick person. The patient was assessed transported to the hospital.

• On 7-4-20 at 7:17 A.M., Medics responded for a person who was dizzy. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-5-20 at 5:00 P.M., Medics responded for a person coming from a village by boat with a broken leg. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-6-20 at 11 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has blisters on their feet. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-6-20 at 2:38 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having an anxiety attack. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-6-20 at 7:05 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a behavioral health episode. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-6-20 at 8:30 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is vomiting. Patient was assessed and transported the hospital.

• On 7-6-20 at 11:24 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-7-20 at 8:02 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-8-20 at 5:53 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has taken medication and wants to get checked out. Patient was assessed and signed refusal.

• On 7-8-20 at 8:30 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having abdominal pains. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-9-20 at 9:06 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a medivac flight that needs transport to the hospital. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-9-20 at 12:06 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person on the ground. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

*There were also four reports of intoxicated persons on 7-4-20 between 3:08PM and 8:10PM.