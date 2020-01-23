Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending January 17

• On 1-10-20 at 11:30 a.m. medics responded to City Sub for a person seeing a dot in his vision. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-10-20 at 10:42 p.m. medics responded to the Jail for a person with abdominal pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-10-20 at 11:43 p.m. firefighters responded to the Pool for a fire alarm going off. Firefighters searched the building to find no fire. Crews rest the alarm then cleared.

• On 1-15-20 at 11:37 a.m., medics transported a patient back to Long Term Care from the Hospital.

• On 1-15-20 at 12:20 p.m. medics responded to the High School for a person having an allergic reaction. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-15-20 at 1:13 p.m. medics responded to the Tundra Center for a person with breathing difficulties. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-15-20 at 8:42 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person with breathing difficulties. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-16-20 at 11:50 a.m. medics responded to Front Street for an auto accident with a person complaining of chest pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-16-20 at 5:00 p.m. medics responded to the hospital for an auto vs pedestrian accident. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-16-20 at 5:40 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person complaining of chest pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 1-17-20 at 9:48 p.m. firefighters responded to Main Street for a trailer on fire. On arrival, crew found a house trailer on fire and began to attack the blaze. Crews extinguished the blaze.

• On 1-17-20 at 10:42 p.m. medics responded to the YK Hostel for a person not responsive. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.