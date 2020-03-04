Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending February 27

• On 2-22-20 at 1:45 P.M., medics responded to Jacobs Way for the report of a child with difficulty breathing. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-25-20 at 7:59 P.M., medics responded to Jacobs Way for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-25-20 at 10:12 P.M., medics responded to Covenant Church for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-26-20 at 1:21 A.M., medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-26-20 at 3:40 A.M., firefighters responded to the Trailer Court for report of the water treatment plant on fire. On scene firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from the chimney. Firefighters used the booster line to extinguish the flames in the chimney.

• On 2-26-20 at 7:45 A.M., medics responded to Sixth Avenue for report of a person that is feeling dizzy. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-26-20 at 9:10 A.M., medics responded to AC main for report of a person that is having abdominal pains. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-26-20 at 4:05 P.M., medics responded to AC main for report of a person that is down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-26-20 at 7:22 P.M., medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of an assault. Patient was assessed and signed a refusal for treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 2-27-20 at 12:45 P.M., medics responded to the dental clinic for report of a person that is feeling dizzy. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-20 at 4 P.M., medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-20 at 10:45 P.M., medics responded to Watson’s Corner for report of a person with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 2-27-20 at 11:07 P.M., medics responded to Hanger Lake Road for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

