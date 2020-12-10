Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 4

• On 11-27 at 3:49 p.m. firefighters responded to a Toyo Stove on fire. Crew made sure the fire was out and then ventilated the smoke from the house then cleared.

• On 11-28-20 at 10:46 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has COVID-19. Patient cancelled for medics prior to arrival.

• On 11-28-20 at 12:02 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a baby having a seizure. Patient was assessed and mom signed refusal for treatment/transport.

• On 11-28-20 at 1:41 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout. Vehicle unlocked using EZ tool and turned over to owner.

• On 11-29-20 at 4:50 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-30-20 at 4:43 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that feels like they are going to faint. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-30-20 at 7:46 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that was in a snow machine crash. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-1-20 at 10:13 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is cold to the touch and not breathing. Patient found to be dead on arrival. Scene turned over to Officers.

• On 12-2-20 at 2:56 P.M., Firefighters responded to the hospital for report of persons trapped in an elevator. Firefighters used various tools to reach trapped occupants and advised building maintenance to shut down Elevator for repairs.

• On 12-2-20 at 8:28 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having an asthma attack. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-2-20 at 9:55 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with excited delirium. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-3-20 at 4:39 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having agonal respirations. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-3-20 at 4:16 P.M., Medics responded to the report of two intoxicated people that are unable to get up. Both patients assessed and transported to the hospital.