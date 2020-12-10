State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 25 – December 4

December 10, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Alexander Henry, 28 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, Violated Conditions of Release 3 Yrs. Prob., 6 Days

Peter J. Oscar, 31 3rd Degree Assault 4 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Theodore L. Arnakin, 24 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Adolph Rivers, 41 Violate Conditions of Release $150

Howard R. Wassilie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos.

Adam Snyder, 24 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Howard Wassilie Jr., 41 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.