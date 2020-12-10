Doyon Shareholders to receive two distributions

The Doyon Settlement Trust Board of Trustees approved the Doyon Settlement Trust (DST) distribution amount of $6.71 per unit (share), or $671.00 per 100 shares on November 21st,2020. The first of these two non-taxable distributions will be issued on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The second trust distribution, also in the amount of $6.71 per unit (share), or $671.00 per 100 shares, will be paid out on June 15, 2021.

These two distributions will provide a total distribution of $13.41 per unit (share) based on FY2020 performance. Both distributions will be issued to all shareholders (Classes A, B, C, D, and E).

“Doyon is proud to issue its 34th consecutive distribution to our shareholders,” said Aaron M. Schutt, President and CEO, “The distribution is a reflection of Doyon’s efforts by our operating companies, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Doyon family of companies.”

Headquartered in Fairbanks, Doyon, Limited has more than 20,100 shareholders and was established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting, and tourism, is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America. Its mission is to continually enhance its position as a financially strong Native corporation in order to promote the economic and social well-being of its shareholders and future shareholders, to strengthen its Native way of life, and to protect and enhance its land and resources. For more information, visit www.doyon.com.