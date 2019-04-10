Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 5

• On 3-29-19 at 5:17 p.m. medics responded to the area of Alex Hately for the report of a water truck that hit a parked snow machine. Patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 3-30-19 at 7:29 a.m. medics responded to the area of East Avenue for the report of a person having an asthma attack. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-30-19 at 3:30 p.m. medics responded to the City Shop for the report of a person who was crushed by a car. On arrival, no patient was found and medics cleared.

• On 3-30-19 at 11:00 pm medics responded to Atsaq for the report of a person who was down. On arrival, medics found a female who was intoxicated. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 3-31-19 at 5:00 p.m. medics responded to BIA Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 3-31-19 at 10:54 p.m. medics responded to the mouth of the small boat harbor for the report of persons who had fallen through the ice. Both Patients were assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 4-2-19 at 6:19 p.m. medics responded to the boat harbor for a snow go wreck. Patient assessed and went with officers.

• 4-2-19 at 9:21 p.m. medics responded to Ravn Air for a person with a hip fracture. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 4-2-19 at 11:08 p.m. firefighters responded to Joe Lomack Beach for a bonfire. Crew advised the people of the city ordinance of no fires on the ground then cleared.

• 4-4-19 at 4:36 a.m. medics responded to Fifth Ave. for the report of a person with diabetes issues. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 4-4-19 at 8:35 a.m. medics responded to City Office for the report of a person vomiting blood. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• 4-4-19 at 10:30 p.m., Firefighters responded to Joe Lomack Beach for a fire with intoxicated people around it. On arrival, there was no one around the fire. Crew then put the fire out.

• 4-5-19 at 4:18 a.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for people hanging themselves. On arrival patient was hanging from a pipe. Patient cut down and went with BPD.

