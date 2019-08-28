Alaska State Troopers responded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Corrections Center for a report of an inmate v. inmate assault on 8/23/2019 at about 1100 hours. Investigation revealed that a 36 year old male inmate had committed an assault against a 20 year old inmate. Both men were already in custody at the time. One Count of Assault 4 degree has been forwarded to the Bethel District Attorney’s Office.
Assault at YKCC
