Assault at YKCC

Alaska State Troopers responded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Corrections Center for a report of an inmate v. inmate assault on 8/23/2019 at about 1100 hours. Investigation revealed that a 36 year old male inmate had committed an assault against a 20 year old inmate. Both men were already in custody at the time. One Count of Assault 4 degree has been forwarded to the Bethel District Attorney’s Office.

