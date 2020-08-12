Artists of all ages paint Bethel dumpsters

by Reyne Athanas

This year the annual dumpster painting was done by community members and not the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center summer youth camps. Margaret Hannah, BHS art teacher, organized the project of painting 18 new dumpsters. Community members submitted sketches and ideas, were assigned a dumpster and started painting during the month of July.

With plenty of room to social distance, everyone from 6 year olds to elders were amazing with creative designs and social commentaries. Paint and brushes were donated by the Kuskokwim Art Guild, new dumpsters and a place to paint was donated by the City of Bethel Public Works Department, and Fili’s restaurant donated six large pizzas on the Midnight Sun final paint night. The placement of the completed dumpsters is now a search and find challenge for everyone. Have fun locating and enjoying the new artwork, unique to Bethel.