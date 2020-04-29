2020 Kuskokwim Ice Classic benefits local groups

by BCSF Staff

The Kuskokwim Ice Classic committee is pleased to announce that 2020 Ice Classic tickets are now on sale! We have some major changes this year due to the threat of COVID-19. To prevent risk to our volunteers, we are requesting that customers use the phone to submit their guesses.

Phone Sales: Due to COVID-19, we are encouraging customers to submit their guesses by phone. Phone sales are open! Call 907-545-8483 to purchase your Ice Classic Tickets over the phone. Please tell the person who takes your call if you want to support a specific group (see list below). If you don’t make the specific request, the sale will ultimately benefit all groups equally.

Ticket Sales Groups: The groups benefitting from Ice Classic ticket sales this year are:

• Bethel Friends of Canines

• Delta Illusion Dance Company

• BRHS Student Council

• YK Delta Lifesavers

• Teens Acting Against Violence

• Aniak Yuraq Dance Group

Deadline: Guesses are due by Monday, June 1 at 7 pm. Customers should pay special attention to the rule that explains the process we will use if breakup happens on or before Monday, June 1 at 7 pm.

If breakup should occur on or before June 1 at 7 pm, guesses must be submitted no later than the day before breakup occurs in order to be eligible to win. We will collect and separate guesses submitted at the end of the day each day if it appears that breakup may happen before the submission deadline date.

Customers who choose to purchase tickets and wait to turn them in should be aware of weather conditions and the dropbox locations where tickets may be returned, as well as the business hours that allow accessibility to those dropbox locations, to ensure eligible guesses are entered in compliance with this rule.

Ticket Prices: Tickets are $5 for one, or $20 for a book of five guesses.

Jackpot: The 2020 winner will earn 50% of the jackpot raised. Should more than one person win, the jackpot will be split accordingly. Visit iceclassic.org for all the 2020 rules.

Tripod: The tripod was recovered for the SECOND time last year, which means 2020 is this tripod’s THIRD season on the ice! It was placed on the river in front of FNBA in March. The 2018/2019/2020 tripod was constructed by Eric Whitney and is based on a design by LKSD STEM students. Thanks to the Lumber Yard for donating their forklift to help us raise the tripod.

Go check it out sometime, tag @kuskokwimiceclassic in your photos on social media, and remember to keep an eye on the river conditions!

Physical Tickets & Dropbox Locations in Bethel: We expect that at some point during the season, we will have a place where customers can purchase physical tickets. Those tickets will need to be taken home, completed and submitted later. One drop box will be located outside the BCSF office at 1795 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway. Additional dropbox locations will be announced throughout the season.

Please read the rule written above about early breakup and be mindful of the weather and the hours of any businesses that have dropboxes. We don’t want customers who purchased guesses to miss their chance to turn them in!

We look forward to another exciting Kusko Ice Classic season and thank all of our customers for participating. Through your Ice Classic purchases, you are supporting the seven groups around the YK Delta that are listed, plus Teens Acting Against Violence, which is helping with contest logistics. All of this is important fundraising for the groups to support their activities.