Calista Corporation declares 10th Elders’ Benefit Distribution

$325 Provided to Each Original Shareholder Aged 65 Years and Over.

The Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation Board of Directors recently approved the 10th consecutive Elders’ Benefit Program distribution, totaling over $700,000. Original Calista Shareholders 65 years of age and over by November 13, 2017 will each receive $325. Direct deposits and checks are expected to be distributed by the close of business Monday, December 18.

The total of all Elders’ Benefit distributions since inception is $5.7 million. Separately, Shareholder dividends total $49.5 million, with 60 percent of that total provided in the last three years. There have been 26 dividend and Elders’ distributions in total.

“Over 2,200 of our original Shareholders are Elders. This program is supported by our Shareholders and the distribution will provide financial relief as temperatures drop,” said Calista Corporation President Andrew Guy.

Calista has distributed two dividends each calendar year since 2014. The spring dividend is based on Shareholders’ Equity for the prior three years. The fall dividend is from the Akilista investment portfolio, which made its first distribution in 2014. This is an investment account created to provide a perpetual source of dividends not reliant on business operations. The Elders’ Benefit Program made its first distribution in 2008.

