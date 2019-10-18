The Bethel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10041 bolstered the KYUK Fall Fundraiser with their contribution last week. “We are so grateful of their donation of $2,000 to this year’s pledge drive,” said Kristin Hall, Development Director for KYUK. In photo from left are VFW members Buck Bukowski and David Smart, KYUK’s Kristin Hall, and Henry Hunter.
VFW supports KYUK with donation
