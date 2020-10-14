‘Tis the season for moose stroganoff

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I dug this recipe out of my wild game file to share with you. It’s a good one.

Moose Stroganoff

1 ½ pounds ground moose meat

¼ cup finely chopped onions or 2 tablespoons dried

¼ cup parsley, minced, or 2 teaspoons dried flakes

½ teaspoons garlic powder or 2 whole cloves, minced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 cup sliced mushrooms or 2/3 cup drained canned

½ cup water

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup milk

Sauté moose (or caribou) with onion, parsley, garlic and mushrooms until meat is no longer pink. Stir in salt, pepper and ½ cup water, cover and simmer 15 minutes. Blend in soup, sour cream and ¼ cup milk. Heat thoroughly. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-by 3 baking dish or a 2 ½ quart casserole and let stand while biscuit topping is prepared.

NOTE: Some cooks like to stop at this point and serve stroganoff over buttered noodles. Other prefer the biscuit topping if they’re not in a big rush to get dinner on the table.

Biscuit Topping

1 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon celery seeds

¼ cup shortening

¾ cup milk

1 teaspoon poppy seed

Sift together flour, baking powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Cut in shortening until pieces are fine. Add milk and stir only until dry particles are moistened and cling together. Drop by tablespoons over the meat mixture. Sprinkle with poppy seeds and bake in a 450˚F degree oven for 15 or 20 minutes. Yum! Very good served with frozen peas and a green salad.

Until next time, vaya con Dios!