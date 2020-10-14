by Peter Twitchell

I appreciate the CARES Act assistance through ONC, my native tribal organization, that helped me to buy groceries and gasoline. When you weigh it all that is a lot of help.

It really helped me during a very difficult time in our lives – to buy cleaning supplies, sanitary hand cleaners, and gasoline to go back and forth for medical appointments.

The pharmaceutical companies seem to be busy trying to come up with the best medicine money can buy to find a cure for the COVID-19 virus. So far sounds promising a cure may be found.

We lost so many people around the world that we will never forget this moment in our history. I spoke with several of our Elders who contracted the deadly virus. One of them told me prayer is amazing as he was at death’s door. The second day he became well and that native medicines and seal oil nursed them back to health.

In Native Country we know someone who passed and left a void for many native families across our nation. Our sincere condolences. I found that social media was a place where people found support and a place where you found spirituality.

I want to send a greeting to all the inmates who ever attended my group and classes at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. Carry on with a greater purpose in life after this. Piuraa.