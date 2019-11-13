State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 24 – November 7

Judgments

Carl Jimmy Michael, 29 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Wilma Nose, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Alexandria Peterson, 38 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

James Sugar, 48 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

John Moses, 54 4th Degree Assault 180 Days

Ashley Jerry, 23 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Roman Peter, 36 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Daniel Nick, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation

Gifford Berry, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days

Kenneth Allen Andrews, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 150 Days

