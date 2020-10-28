State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 20 – 23

Judgments
Misha C. Demantle, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days
Gifford Berry Jr., 28 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Douglas Deacon, 28 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Robert Roberts, 19 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 1 Yr. Prob.
Gregory S. Lake, 64 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $250
Galen Amik, 32 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 15 Days, 25 Hrs. CWS
Timothy Eugene Grifka, 58 2nd Degree Harassment 40 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Heidi Hoffman, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 18 Mos. Prob.
Dylan Beans, 25 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Gifford Berry, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Jeffrey Lomack, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
Glen Morgan, 37 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
