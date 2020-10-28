State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 20 – 23

October 28, 2020 Cop Shop 1

Judgments

Misha C. Demantle, 34 Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days

Gifford Berry Jr., 28 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.

Douglas Deacon, 28 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Robert Roberts, 19 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 1 Yr. Prob.

Gregory S. Lake, 64 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $250

Galen Amik, 32 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 15 Days, 25 Hrs. CWS

Timothy Eugene Grifka, 58 2nd Degree Harassment 40 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Heidi Hoffman, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 18 Mos. Prob.

Dylan Beans, 25 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Gifford Berry, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Jeffrey Lomack, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days

Glen Morgan, 37 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 20 – 23 - Rouut

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.