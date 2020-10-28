Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 23

• On 10-16-20 at 7:13 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is coming in from a medivac with respiratory distress. Patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-16-20 at 8:49 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has a head laceration. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-17-20 at 7:06 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has a broken leg. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-17-20 at 9:08 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is COVID-19 Positive and is feeling weak. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-18-20 at 10:24 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a building that is on fire. Firefighters made contact with owner of building to find that they are making punk ash. No flames or smoke.

• On 10-18-20 at 5:10 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has neck pain due to fall. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-19-20 at 3:56 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having alcohol withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-21-20 at 4:15 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a chemical spill. Absorbent pads used to soak up chemicals.

• On 10-21-20 at 7:35 P.M., Firefighters responded to a room and contents fire at Fili’s. Fire was extinguished and investigated. Found to be faulty electrical wiring of appliance.

• On 10-22-20 at 1:40 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-22-20 at 10:02 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a steam house that is on fire. Firefighters used an attack line to extinguish fire caused by priming wood stove in windy conditions.

• On 10-23-20 at 5:37 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a welfare check on a person that is COVID-19 Positive. Patient was assessed and refused treatment/transport.

• On 10-23-20 at 9:08 P.M., Medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.