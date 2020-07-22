State of Alaska District Court in Bethel July 2 – 17

Judgments
Melinda Francine Lewis, 40 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Katie Nose, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Riece Francis, 32 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 10 Days, 18 Mos. Prob.
Martin Kokrine, 48 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft $500, 15 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Samuel Moses, 42 Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Endangerment $3000, 20 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jamie White, 28 4th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.
Terrell Isaac Elias Mute, 21 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Joseph Walter, 26 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days, 18 Mos. Prob.
John Willie, 66 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Veronica Nagasiak, 27 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.
Chato Moss, 30 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Lawrence Peter Andrews, 32 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Alex Peter, 23 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Randy Peterson, 36 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Richard Landlord, 33 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Brandon Hoelscher, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation
Jerome J. Greene, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days
Jack Ayagalria, 63 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days
Be the first to comment