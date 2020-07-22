Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 15

• On 7-10-20 at 6:10 P.M., medics responded to for the report of a person who got knocked out after being hit. Patient was assessed and patient refused treatment and transport.

• On 7-10-20 at 7:13 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person with nausea and vomiting. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-11-20 at 2:13 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-11-20 at 8:48 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is having difficulty going to the bathroom. Patient was assessed and refused treatment/transport.

• On 7-12-20 at 4:00 PM, medics responded to the report of a woman down. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-12-20 at 9:30 PM, medics responded to the report of troopers coming in with a woman who was in a boat accident. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-13-20 at 1:30 PM, medics responded to the report of a woman who was bit by someone. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-14-20 at 5:40 P.M., medics responded to the report of a woman who too intoxicated to stand up. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-14-20 at 5:50 P.M., medics responded to the report of a man with severe chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-15-20 at 12:14 A.M., medics responded to the report of a hanging. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-15-20 at 12:48 A.M., medics responded to the report of a heavily intoxicated female who can’t stand. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-15-20 at 1:31 A.M., medics responded to the report of a heavily intoxicated female who can’t stand up. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-15-20 at 3:29 A.M., medics responded to the report of a headache. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.