State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 3 – 6

Judgments
Jackelyn Augusta Steven, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Steven Amik, 38 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days
Juliana Danielle Peterson, 23 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
John Moses II, 23 Driving Under the Influence, 3rd Degree Assault $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. 6 Mos.
Grando Seal, 28 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Trisha Evan, 23 Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $250, 1 Yr. Prob.
Mildred Tassie Fitka, 37 3rd Degree Assault 18 Mos.
Ben Agimuk, 30 3rd Degree Assault 8 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Siana R. Tall, 32 Reckless Driving, Violate Condition Of Release $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jimmy Yupanik, 24 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Kenlynn B. Nicholai, 36 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, 1 Yr. Prob. 1 Yr. Prob.
Jeffrey P. Nicori, 26 3rd Degree Assault 4 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Crisjon Pavilla, 22 1st Degree Vehicle Theft, Driving Under the Influence, Violate Condition of Release 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. $1500, 3 Days
Sandra Tall-Lake, 37 2nd Degree Assault 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Loren Berry, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Jacob Brown, 30 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Rex Active, 43 4th Degree Assault 9 Mos.
Jessica Stanley, 30 Disorderly Conduct $150
Probation violations
Jeffrey Nicori, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation
Jimmy Yupanik, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 150 Days
