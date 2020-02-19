State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 3 – 6

Judgments

Jackelyn Augusta Steven, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Steven Amik, 38 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 10 Days

Juliana Danielle Peterson, 23 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.

John Moses II, 23 Driving Under the Influence, 3rd Degree Assault $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. 6 Mos.

Grando Seal, 28 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Trisha Evan, 23 Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $250, 1 Yr. Prob.

Mildred Tassie Fitka, 37 3rd Degree Assault 18 Mos.

Ben Agimuk, 30 3rd Degree Assault 8 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Siana R. Tall, 32 Reckless Driving, Violate Condition Of Release $500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jimmy Yupanik, 24 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.

Kenlynn B. Nicholai, 36 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, 1 Yr. Prob. 1 Yr. Prob.

Jeffrey P. Nicori, 26 3rd Degree Assault 4 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Crisjon Pavilla, 22 1st Degree Vehicle Theft, Driving Under the Influence, Violate Condition of Release 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. $1500, 3 Days

Sandra Tall-Lake, 37 2nd Degree Assault 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Loren Berry, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days

Jacob Brown, 30 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Rex Active, 43 4th Degree Assault 9 Mos.

Jessica Stanley, 30 Disorderly Conduct $150

Probation violations

Jeffrey Nicori, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation

Jimmy Yupanik, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 150 Days

