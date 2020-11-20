Reverend Irvin Baxter, Jr. died Tuesday after complications from Covid-19. He was 75. Rev. Baxter was a United Pentecostal Church minister, radio and television host, evangelist, author, and biblical scholar who hosted the internationally syndicated biblical prophecy program, End of the Age. Baxter was also the founder and president of Endtime Ministries.

Baxter began ministering as a traveling evangelist at the age of 19 and began pastoring when he was just 26. He served as pastor of Oak Park Church in Richmond, Indiana for 33 years before devoting his full attention to Endtime Ministries.

The television and radio program End of the Age, which Baxter began, reaches over 100 million households in North America, in addition to satellite and internet distribution worldwide.

Beyond the broadcast ministry, Baxter also founded The Israel Project in 2013. The endeavor includes an online Jerusalem-based Bible school, Jerusalem Prophecy College.

Baxter is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith Ann Baxter; three adult children, Karla Denise Sistrunk (Rev. Scott), Kara Michelle McPeak (Gary), Jana Gayle Robbins (Rev. David); eight grandchildren, Mika Paige Harris, Rev. Vince Morgan Stegall (Rev. Kaitlyn), Rev. Darron Scott Sistrunk (Felecia), Raquel Jordan Whitt (Donald), Broc Michael Robbins, Chase Marcus Sistrunk, Hollye Chantal Brua (Rev. Brandon), and Vincent Michael McPeak; ten great-grandchildren, a host of wonderful friends and many faithful partners of Endtime Ministries.

The family welcomes flowers but requests that you consider donating to Endtime Ministries at endtime.com/donate to continue advancing Irvin’s God-given vision and the Kingdom of God. Also, we have had numerous partners ask to give specifically to funeral expenses and the obstacles surrounding the Baxter family as they navigate these trying times. The Baxter Tribute fund has been created to fulfill that specific partner request.

“HE WHO HEARS MY WORD AND BELIEVES IN HIM WHO SENT ME. . . HAS PASSED FROM DEATH INTO LIFE” (JOHN 5:24, NKJV).