Marie Riley was the Eldest daughter of Paul and Sophie Guy. She was born on July 25, 1960 and passed away on October 31, 2020. Marie was blessed to live 60 years.

Marie had a big heart, full of compassion. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and her friendship was sincere. She had an abundance of friends from all over and loved them just as much. She had a special place in her heart for all her friends in Juneau.

Marie leaves behind her mom Sophie, brothers Andrew and Wassilie, and sister Minnie. Also her extended family too much to name.

Marie was a mother and leaves behind her children Denise, Brian, Janel, Roberta, Amber, and Robert. She always said, “I Love You!”

She was a happy Grandmother to ten grandchildren: Quentin, Chance, Devin, Leighton, Brian, Trenton, Carter, Hunter, Triton, and John. She loved being around them and was always happy with them. She always told them, “Gramma loves you!” all the time.

Marie is now reunited with her loved ones Josephine Pilak Riley and her dad Paul Guy whom she missed so dearly.

Marie had a heart full of love, she was a gift to all of us. Memory Eternal, she will be in our hearts and memories forever until we meet again.

If anyone would like an obituary please contact Denise at 545-3386.