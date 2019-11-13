Outstanding Arrest Warrant

The Alaska State Troopers are trying to locate Alexie Michael, 65 years old, of Napakiak for an outstanding arrest warrant of $50,000.00 in the court case 4BE-19-01085CR. Alexie has been indicated on seven counts of Sexual Assault in the first degree. Troopers believe Alexie is currently in the Anchorage area and would like to take him into custody. If you have any information that would help locating Alexie Michael please contact AST or local police.

