Members appointed to Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, with the concurrence of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, has made appointments to the 10 Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils.
The Councils advise the Federal Subsistence Board on subsistence management regulations and policies and serve as a forum for public involvement in Federal subsistence management in Alaska. With these appointments (shown in bold), the current membership of the Yukon-Kuskowim Delta and Seward Peninsula councils are:
Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
John W. Andrew, Kwethluk
Thomas G. Alstrom, Alakanuk
James C. Landlord, Mountain Village
Alissa Nadine Rogers, Bethel
Phillip K. Peter, Sr., Akiachak
Carl D. Maxie, Sr., Napaskiak
Raymond J. Oney, Alakanuk
Robert E. Aloysius, Kalskag
Richard B. Slats, Chevak
Seward Peninsula
Lloyd S. Kiyutelluk, Shishmaref
Louis H. Green Jr., Nome
Thomas L. Gray, Nome
Deahl Katchatag, Unalakleet
Leland H. Oyoumick, Unalakleet
Elmer K. Seetot Jr., Brevig Mission
Charles F. Saccheus, Elim
Ronald D. Kirk, Stebbins
The Federal Subsistence Board is accepting applications for the 2020 Council appointment cycle until March 2, 2020. For more information, go to the Federal Subsistence Management Program website at https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions.
