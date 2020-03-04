Members appointed to Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, with the concurrence of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, has made appointments to the 10 Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils.

The Councils advise the Federal Subsistence Board on subsistence management regulations and policies and serve as a forum for public involvement in Federal subsistence management in Alaska. With these appointments (shown in bold), the current membership of the Yukon-Kuskowim Delta and Seward Peninsula councils are:

Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

John W. Andrew, Kwethluk

Thomas G. Alstrom, Alakanuk

James C. Landlord, Mountain Village

Alissa Nadine Rogers, Bethel

Phillip K. Peter, Sr., Akiachak

Carl D. Maxie, Sr., Napaskiak

Raymond J. Oney, Alakanuk

Robert E. Aloysius, Kalskag

Richard B. Slats, Chevak

Seward Peninsula

Lloyd S. Kiyutelluk, Shishmaref

Louis H. Green Jr., Nome

Thomas L. Gray, Nome

Deahl Katchatag, Unalakleet

Leland H. Oyoumick, Unalakleet

Elmer K. Seetot Jr., Brevig Mission

Charles F. Saccheus, Elim

Ronald D. Kirk, Stebbins

The Federal Subsistence Board is accepting applications for the 2020 Council appointment cycle until March 2, 2020. For more information, go to the Federal Subsistence Management Program website at https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions.