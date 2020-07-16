Local student candidate to graduate at CSB

Regina Therchik of Anchorage and Toksook Bay, Alaska, daughter of Ray and Florence Therchik, is a candidate to graduate from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Therchik is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a commencement ceremony was not held this year. At this point, CSB is looking at a spring 2021 date for the ceremony, subject to the approval of government agencies and health officials. The 2020 CSB graduating class includes 429 women.

