Local student candidate to graduate at CSB

Regina Therchik of Anchorage and Toksook Bay, Alaska, daughter of Ray and Florence Therchik, is a candidate to graduate from the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Therchik is graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a commencement ceremony was not held this year. At this point, CSB is looking at a spring 2021 date for the ceremony, subject to the approval of government agencies and health officials. The 2020 CSB graduating class includes 429 women.
Toksook Bay’s Regina Therchik earns BA in History
