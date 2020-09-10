Island travels

We used to go to Umkumiut for my dad to visit his relatives on Nelson Island by boat when I was growing up; the village moved to the new location named Toksook Bay a few miles away. I’ve always wondered where that name came from since I do not recognize Toksook as a Yup’ik word. Any explanation?

Gilbert Keywehak

Mt. Pleasant MI

Half a Billion Dollars!

I am amazed that more people around the state are not looking at this large figure and wondering why it is not being spent in their districts where it is sorely needed.

Half a billion dollars to build a road that will serve very few in the end and cost a great deal of money to maintain. It’s squandering money that could be used for far better purposes.

Example: Use the money for public transportation that everyone can use. Certainly, the community of Big Delta could use a railroad depot. Big Delta people could come up for the day on the train for supplies, Delta farmers would have access to a dependable way to get their products to market. The military could transport equipment and personal efficiently. Expansion and maintenance of the railroad system would serve far more people and add vitality to those communities. Money that would be well spent.

I am sure there are other communities where the railroad could be expanded to, for instance. Glenallen. Half a billion dollars could begin a railroad between Cordova and Glenallen. Now that would be a scenic ride and it would revitalize those communities.

Why not rebuild and expand the marine highway system? According to a Google search Alaska has 6,640 miles of coastline excluding islands, inlets, and bays which would bring it to 47,300 miles. Most people cannot imagine that.

Half a billion dollars could restart the ferry system in the Gulf of Alaska. It is needed! Ferries between Soldotna and Anchorage, Bethel and Dillingham and Naknek, between Nome, Kotzebue, and Alakanuk and Holy Cross. The ferry system could include all the navigable rivers. The ferry system was once the prime mode of transportation. And what of a deep seaport in Nome for present and future boat traffic?

These transportation systems connect small communities that would otherwise be isolated, but having these connections allows for these communities to prosper economically.

Alaska needs to concentrate on its infrastructure. Build upon and enhance what already exists. Not take a half Billion dollars of dwindling funds and squander it for a short time deal.

Adeline Raboff

Fairbanks, AK

Alaska Veterans Denounce Offensive Statements about U.S. Servicemen and Women

We denounce President Trump’s offensive statements about U.S. servicemen and women. As Alaska veterans of our nation’s armed services, we are proud to live in the state with the highest per person population of vets in the country, a state which treats its vets with honor and respect.

That’s why we are so disgusted but not surprised by the latest comments from President Trump about America’s vets. According to the Atlantic, Trump called U.S. soldiers injured or killed in war “losers,” objected to wounded vets participating in military parades and cancelled a 2018 visit to a French cemetery because he didn’t care about honoring those Americans killed in World War I and II. As he always says to news reports he disagrees with, Trump called the report “fake news.” But he’s said equally disparaging things about U.S. servicemen and women and vets his whole life.

That’s why America cannot tolerate four more years of Donald Trump. That’s why we’re voting for Joe Biden. Joe and Jill Biden’s son, Beau, served honorably in Iraq. Joe has honored and served America’s men and women in uniform his entire career. He is committed to properly preparing and equipping our troops when they are sent into harm’s way and respecting their service when they return home. Signed:

Nelson Angapak, U.S. Army (1969-71), Tuntutuliak; Jim Ayers, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; Edward Wesley, U.S. Army, Vietnam Era; CW Floyd, U.S. Army (Retired), Vietnam Veteran; Charles O. Degnan, U.S. M.P.C., (1966-68), Unalakleet; Frank Gwartney, U.S. Navy Seabees, Vietnam Veteran; Joelle Hall, US Army (1983-87), U.S. Army Reserves and Guard (1987-90), and military spouse; Ray Johnson, U.S. Army, Disabled Veteran; Danyelle D. Kimp, Captain, U.S. Army (Retired); Elaine Lawrence, U.S. Air Force Veteran; Ronald Leighton, U.S. Army, Vietnam Veteran

Jodi Peterson, U.S. Army spouse; Oliver Schiess, Gunnery Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps; Gil Serrano, U.S. Army, Vietnam Veteran; Phillip Smith, U.S. Army; John Sroufe, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Veteran; Mike Szymanski, U.S. Navy, Vietnam Veteran; Major Felisa Wilson, U.S. Air Force (Retired)