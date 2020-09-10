Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 3

• On 8-29-20 at 7:53 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person feeling sick after head trauma. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-30-20 at 1:19 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with behavioral issues. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-30-20 at 10:04 p.m. Medics responded to the report of a person feeling short of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-31-20 at 3:45 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person that got ran over by a piece of construction equipment. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-31-20 at 8:17 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having a heart attack. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-1-20 at 7:16 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person that is fainting. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-1-20 at 11:05 A.M., Medics responded to a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and signed refusal.

• On 9-1-20 at 8:16 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-2-20 at 11:22 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a work related accident. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-3-20 at 4:20 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a possible broken rib. Patient was assessed and transported the hospital.

• On 9-3-20 at 1:30 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person who fell. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-3-20 at 3:30 P.M., Medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 9-3-20 at 11:24 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a person bleeding. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.