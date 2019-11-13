Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending

November 8

• On 11-1-19 at 12:45 P.M., medics responded to AC main for report of a person that has been hit by a moving vehicle. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-1-19 at 3:17 P.M., medics responded to Lulu Heron for report of a person feeling dizzy and weak. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-1-19 at 11:33 P.M., medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person having anxiety. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19, 3:20 PM medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19 at 5:53 PM medics responded to Ridgecrest Drive for the report of a person having ETOH withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-2-19 at 8:06 PM medics responded to Neqleq Street for the report of a person not breathing. Medics assessed the patient and found she was just sleeping, patient signed refusal for transport.

• On 11-2-19 at 11:12 PM medics responded to Chief Eddie Hoffman for the report of a person having an allergic reaction. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-3-19 at 3:20 P.M., Firefighters responded to BIA Road for report of a dumpster fire. On scene Firefighters find dumpster to have smoke and flames coming from the top. Firefighters extinguish the fire via Booster line.

• On 11-5-19 at 1:06 AM Firefighters responded to City Sub for the report of garage fire. Firefighters observed fire and smoke coming from the garage and threating nearby structures. Firefighters protected the nearby structures before extinguishing the garage fire. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

• On 11-5-19 at 2:46 P.M., medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a city vehicle accident. Patient was assessed and refused treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 11-5-19 at 9:58 P.M., medics responded to 5th Avenue for report of a person that is having a diabetic emergency. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-7-19 at 3:30 A.M., medics responded to Long Term Care for the report of a person vomiting blood. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-7-19 at 1:18 P.M., Medics responded to the Bethel Family Clinic for the report of their fire alarms where sounding and no one was answering the phone to the clinic. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire and on investigation found that the fire alarm was set off by one of the employees microwaving their popcorn too long. Firefighters reset the fire system and went back into service.