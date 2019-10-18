Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 9

• On 10-6-19 at 5:19 p.m., Medics responded to Cultural Center for the report of someone being stabbed in the hand with a knife. Medics found the wounds to be superficial, and were able to clean and put Band-Aids on the cuts. PT was released without transport.

• On 10-7-19 at 11:50 p.m., medics responded to Ptarmigan Road for report of a person having abdominal pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-7-19 at 4:25 p.m., medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person having chest pain.

• On 10-7-19 at 8:30 p.m., medics responded to the high school for report of a person that has dislocated shoulder. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-7-19 at 9:15 p.m., medics responded to Seventh Avenue for the report of a person that is down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-8-19 at 2:45 a.m., medics responded to Prematernal home for report of a woman going into labor. Patient gave birth and medics assessed both patients and transported both to O.B. clinic.

• On 10-8-19 at 5 a.m., medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person having seizures. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-9-19 at 10:43 a.m., Firefighters responded to the new Paul John clinic for report of flames and smoke coming from the construction site. Firefighters investigated scene and found that workers extinguished the fire with dry chemical extinguishers.

• On 10-9-19 at 11:14 a.m., medics responded to Long-Term Care for report of a person that is coughing up blood. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-9-19 at 2:50 p.m., medics responded to Swanson’s for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-9-19 at 3:15 p.m., medics responded to TWC for report of a person that has been assaulted. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-9-19 at 3:45 p.m., medics responded to Ptarmigan Street for report of a person that has facial weakness. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-9-19 at 10:15 p.m., medics responded to Ptarmigan Street for report of a person having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital