Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 5

• On 5-29-20 at 10 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person that was stabbed. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-30-20 at 4:26 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person ran over by a vehicle. Patient was walking around trying to fight. Patient went with BPD.

• On 5-30-20 at 11:35 P.M., medics responded to the report of someone that has abdominal pains. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-30-20 at 11:42 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is not feeling well. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-30-20 at 1:38 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person run over by a moving vehicle. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-30-20 at 7:10 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout. Firefighters unable to reach vehicle owner.

• On 5-31-20 at 12:28 A.M. Medics responded to the report of a person that is going in and out of consciousness. Patient was assessed treated and transport to the hospital.

• On 5-31-20 at 1:50 A.M. Medics responded to the report of a person that is too intoxicated to stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-31-20 at 10:17 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person having alcohol withdrawals. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-31-20 at 6:52 p.m. firefighters responded to a reported steam bath on fire. Firefighters found a fully involved steam bath on fire and extinguished the fire.

• On 6-2-20 at 5:20 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a broken finger. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-3-20 at 12:30 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person bleeding from the arm. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-3-20 at 11:47 p.m. medics responded to the report of a gunshot. Medics were canceled while staging outside of residence by BPD no patient contact.