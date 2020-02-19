Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending

February 10

•On 1-31-20 at 12:26 P.M., Firefighters responded to YKHC hospital for reports of fire alarms going off inside the hospital. Firefighters arrived on scene, saw no smoke or fire. Firefighters did a 360 around the building found no smoke or fire. Prior to entering the hospital dispatch informed Engine 4 crew that YKHC was conducting a fire drill and Firefighters weren’t needed.

•On 1-31-20 at 4:13 P.M., Medics responded to East Ave. for the report of a person falling into the river. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

•On 1-31-20 at 5:30 P.M., Medics responded to Jacobs’s Way for the report of a person with cold feet. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital

•On 2-3-20 at 5:00 P.M., Medics responded to the report of four hypothermic children. The patients were assessed and transported to the hospital.

•On 2-4-20 at 1:33 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a swollen neck. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

•On 2-6-20 at 6:38 A.M., Firefighters responded to YKHC hospital for the report of fire alarms sounding. Firefighters observed no smoke or fire. Firefighters got with hospital security, and determined the cause of the fire alarm activation was accidental. It was caused by construction crews working on the fire alarm systems inside the hospital.

•On 2-6-20 at 3:23 p.m. medics responded to the report of an infant with pneumonia. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

•On 2-7-20 at 1 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person frozen in a car. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

•On 2-7-20 at 10 P.M., Medics responded to East Avenue for report of an ATV accident. Officers had patients in custody and no services provided.

•On 2-8-20 at 8:25 A.M., Medics responded to Tundra Ridge for report of a baby that is having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

•On 2-9-20 at 12:34 A.M., Medics responded to the Life Med hanger for report of two patients coming in on medivac flights that needs transport to the hospital. Medics assisted Flight MICP with patient and transported to the hospital.

•On 2-9-20 at 1:15 P.M., Firefighters responded to Owl Street for report of a structure on fire. Firefighters observed smoke and flames from a heat trace. Firefighters used a booster line to extinguish the fire.

•On 2-9-20 at 11:15 P.M., Medics responded to BNC complex for report of a person vomiting uncontrollably. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

