Bethel Family Clinic given quality award by federal government

The Health Resources and Services Administration, a branch of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, recently awarded Bethel Family Clinic (BFC) a Health Center Quality award for displaying high levels of quality performance in Calendar Year 2018.

This award is based on a review of all services provided by Bethel Family Clinic including behavioral health (substance abuse counseling and mental health services), medical services, and dental services.

BFC is proud of the work done by the committed staff and Board of Directors.