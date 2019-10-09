September Calls for Service down from August

The Bethel Police Department reports that there were approximately 1,322 calls for service in the month of September 2019, a decline of approximately 258 cases from August 2019 and down approximately 9 cases from the same period in 2018.

The number of calls requiring investigative reports was at 123, up 6 from August and up 11 from 2018.

There were 312 intoxicated pedestrian calls compared to 256 for the same period last year, a 21.875% increase. In August 2019 there were 425 intoxicated pedestrian calls, so September has seen a decrease of 113 calls for intoxicated pedestrians.

The number of domestic violence arrests was 35 this month compared to 36 for the same period in 2018 and 29 in August.

There were 9 DUI arrests compared to 9 for the same period last year and 9 arrest in August. There were 2 death investigations in June, compared to 1 for the same period last year.

This September there was a four-wheeler accident that unfortunately took the life of a young person. That case is still under investigation. There was also a DUI accident resulting in multiple injuries. The driver of that accident was arrested and charged with DUI and multiple counts of felony assaults.

For Animal Control, there were 42 animal control calls for service for the month with 2 reported dog bites.

There is one officer recruit at the Department of Public Safety Academy in Sitka, Alaska and is on track to graduate in November. The Bethel PD currently also has one dispatcher in training and three patrol positions are open. The position for Chief of Police is still open. All administrative, CSO, CSP, and dispatch positions are fully staffed.