AST releases names of decedents in plane crash

The Alaska State Troopers has released the names of the four passengers that were in the plane that crashed 12 miles south of Tuntutuliak on February 6th, 2020. They were all from Kipnuk and did not survive the crash along with pilot Tony Matthews who was flying for Yute Commuter Service in Bethel.

Last Thursday, the Alaska State Troopers reported that the decedents have been positively identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office as Charlie Carl, age 66 of Kipnuk, Donna Mesak, age 42 originally of Kipnuk, Carrie Peter, age 45 of Kipnuk and her son Quintin Peter, age 18 of Kipnuk and pilot Tony Matthews, age 34.

On 2-6-20 at about 1342 hours, Bethel AST was notified of an overdue Yute Air Commuter aircraft that was traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk with one pilot and four passengers onboard. At 1350 hours, the plane was located crashed approximately 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak.

The village of Kipnuk has been in mourning over the loss of their members and for the pilot. Funeral services are pending. Condolences to the families of those who were lost.