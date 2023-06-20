VFW Post 10041 Bethel Memorial Day Ceremony

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10041 of Bethel hosted the Memorial Day Ceremony at the resting place of Veteran Earl Polk Jr. at the VFW Memorial Cemetery. Members of the VFW, the Bethel Regional High School Color Guard, the VFW Post 10041 Ladies Auxiliary, and community members came together to honor those that have served in the armed forces that have passed on.

Post Commander David Smart led the march to Earl Polk’s gravesite where the ceremony began. Commander Smart, Chaplain Buck Bukowski, Sr. Vice Commander Michael Calvetti, Jr. Vice Commander Robert Glore, Officer of the Day Johnny Guinn, and President of the Ladies Auxiliary Tess Guinn presented their gifts to the departed comrade Polk as they gave their speeches. Father Greg Woods gave the blessing prayer in conclusion of the ceremony.

The day was windy and chill, folks enjoyed each other as they conversed and said their greetings. Many visited those who have gone on before us who are asleep at their final resting places until the Lord returneth.

Post Commander Smart invited everyone to come enjoy hot dogs, chips, and sodas at the Post headquarters following the ceremony. Thank you for your service – to all who served in the armed forces and gave the ultimate sacrifice that we may enjoy the freedoms and liberty of our great nation.

