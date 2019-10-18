State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 30 – October 11

Judgments
Evan Petluska, 48 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
John Paul Pitka, 48 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence $3000, 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jamie Hunter, 35 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days
Jonathan Dock, 35 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Jeffrey Waska, 20 Minor Consuming/Possessing/ Controlling Alcohol $500
Wassillie Nicolai, 53 4th Degree Assault 30 Days
Kohlina Bavilla, 31 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. 1 Yr. Prob.
Cherilyn R. Francisco, 31 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Brian N. Charles, 45 3rd Degree Sexual Assault 12 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Matthew C. Pasitnak, 27 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Mario G. Sugar, 29 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Evasion 20 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.
Valka Nickolie, 52 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Wassillie C. Brink, 25 Violate Conditions of Release $150
Robert Pitka Jr., 27 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Samuel Berlin, 59 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Robert J. Gregory, 63 Violate DV Protective Order 10 Days
Marvin D. Nicori, 28 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days
Patrick Spein, 58 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Fred Edmund, 27 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Samuel Moses Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 120 Days
Benjamin Moses, 21 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
James Robert Tikiun, 26 3rd Degree Assault 36 Mos.
Probation violations
Derrick Johnson, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days
Mario Sugar, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 300 Days
Jeremy Gene Nikolai, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation
Jesse Allain Chadwick, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Days
James Robert Tikiun, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation
