Sheldon Jackson Museum Alaska Native Artist Residency Program

The Sheldon Jackson Museum and Friends of Sheldon Jackson Museum are pleased to announce the open call for Alaska Native artists to apply to the 2020 Native Artist Residency program. Three residency positions are available.

The dates the residencies will occur are: May 15th – May 31st, July 24th –August 8th, and August 15th-30th.

All residency slots involve creating art at the museum and offer an artist stipend of $1600, travel to and from Sitka, a food per diem to offset costs, and lodging. As in previous years, artists-in-residence will enjoy a Welcome Dinner with a local Welcome Committee and paid time accessing and studying the museum’s exceptional Alaska Native ethnographic and art collection.

Artists-in-residence may focus on traditional or contemporary Native art forms including but not limited to wood carving, ivory carving, silver engraving, beading, skin, gut and fish skin sewing, drum making, and basket or textile weaving, drumming, and dancing. Outstanding beginners as well as experienced artists are welcome.

Artists benefit from utilizing the museum’s collections for research and meeting visitors from around Alaska and the world and local Sitka community members while working in the museum gallery.

Individuals who wish to obtain an information packet on the Alaska Native Artist Residency Program outlining pay and benefits, position expectations, the residency schedule, and other details may call the museum at (907) 747-8981 and request a packet be emailed or mailed. The packet is also available at www.friendsofsjm.com and http://museums.alaska.gov/artist_opportunities.html .

If you have questions about the program or application, please email [email protected] or call (907) 747-8981. If I have your physical address and email address, this letter was sent to both. Applications are due Jan. 29, 2020.