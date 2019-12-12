by Millie Bentley

Greetings. It’s time for some comfort food and this rice pudding fills the bill. Have you ever tried it? If not, now is your chance. Christmas is just around the corner, I hope you will all have a good one.

Rice Pudding and Blueberry Sauce

Rice Pudding

6 cups regular milk (not fat free or skim)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup long-grain rice (not short grain)

2 teaspoons vanilla

Combine 5 1/2 cups milk (reserving 1/2 cup), sugar and salt in a large saucepan with a good lid. Bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium heat. Stir in rice and reduce heat to as low as possible, just to a gentle simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, until rice is soft and thickened to the consistency of yogurt, about 50 minutes. Stir in vanilla.

Transfer pudding to a large bowl and let cool completely. Before serving, stir in remaining 1/2 cup milk. Serve with blueberry sauce if desired. 4 servings.

Blueberry Sauce

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 level tablespoon cornstarch

2 1/2 cups water

2 tablespoons lemon juice if not using Tundra blueberries

4 cups Tundra blueberries

Stir together sugar and cornstarch until well blended. Add to large saucepan with water and lemon juice if using. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Add blueberries and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring frequently, until mixture is slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Makes about 4 cups of sauce; can be refrigerated 4 or 5 days. Serve warm or cold with rice pudding, waffles or ice cream. Yummm!

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.