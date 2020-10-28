One COVID-19 death in the YK Delta

by YKHC Staff

It is with profound sadness YKHC reports that on October 17 a YK Delta resident in their 80’s died due to complications of COVID-19. The next of kin have been notified. YKHC sends our deepest condolences to the loved ones mourning the loss of this individual.

The YK Delta region is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases and within the last seven days YKHC has sent multiple individuals by medevac to Anchorage due to serious infections of COVID-19.

Because COVID-19 is a novel virus, hospitals do not have access to vaccines that can prevent transmission or medical treatments that can treat serious infections. YKHC strongly urges the public to practice known protective measures, including: avoid hosting or attending gatherings of any kind, avoid all non-essential travel, opt for free COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the Bethel, St. Mary’s, and Aniak airports when arriving from out-of-region, practice regular handwashing, remain physically distant (more than six feet) from anyone who does not reside in your same household, wear a mask when in public, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and diminished sense of taste or smell. If you have these symptoms, do not go to your village clinic or to the emergency room in Bethel. Instead, call your village clinic or in Bethel call 543-6949 so a health care provider can assist you.

Get the latest information on COVID-19 from YKHC at www.ykhc.org/covid-19.

This news release was issued October 19, 2020.