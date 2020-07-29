Delicious Salmonberry Pie

by Millie Bentley

Greetings! Here is a delicious recipe for you that you can make using those wonderful salmonberries if you have any in the freezer. Grandma Re prepared the pie and the rest of us had the job of testing the results. Terrible job, but someone had to do it!

Salmonberry Pie

6 cups of salmonberries

water

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

1 ¾ cup sugar (separated)

4 tablespoons cornstarch

pinch of salt

whipped cream or cool whip

10-inch pie crust, baked

Clean berries. Set aside 4 cups plus a few to decorate the finished pie. Take remaining 2 cups of berries and mash through a sieve with small holes, or line the sieve with cheesecloth. Discard whatever is left in the sieve or cheesecloth. Measure the juice and pulp and add enough water to make about 1 ¾ cups. Add the optional one tablespoon lemon juice. Place in large pot. Mix together ¾ cup sugar, cornstarch and salt, and stir into berry juice. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Set aside to cool. Mix the four cups fresh berries with remaining one cup sugar and set aside.

After the berry mixture has cooled, add the four cups of fresh salmonberries to your baked pie crust. Pour the cooled mixture over the fresh berries. Using a fork, lightly mix the two (very lightly, just so the cooked mixture can hold the berries together.) Chill the pie for several hours. Just before serving, spoon whipped cream over top and garnish with the beautiful berries you saved. Yum! Yum! Yum!

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.