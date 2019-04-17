City of Bethel Proclamation March 13th established as Pete Kaiser Day

The Bethel City Council voted to establish March 13th as Pete Kaiser Day. A proclamation was issued during their April 9th, 2019 regular council meeting. The Kaiser family were present at the meeting at council chambers during the presentation of the proclamation. Here is the decree, sponsored by Mayor Fred Watson, below.

WHEREAS, Pete Kaiser became a hometown hero capturing the eyes of the world and the hearts of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta when he won the 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race;

WHEREAS, with lead sled dogs, Lucy and Morrow trained in the challenging weather of the Y-K Delta, Pete Kaiser prevailed in the warmest and windiest Iditarod in history during his 9 days 12 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds run;

WHEREAS, in 2005, while a senior in high school in Bethel, Pete won his first competitive local race, the Akiak Dash; three years later in 2008, setting his sights on a longer local race, Pete went on to win the Bogus Creek 150;

WHEREAS, in 2009, Pete showed his drive and dedication to the sport of mushing in his Kuskokwim 300 rookie year, by competing in the Kuskokwim 300, Tustumena 200 and the Kobuk 440; qualifying him for his first Iditarod run in 2010;

WHEREAS, in 2015, Pete and his team realized a dream when they won the premiere middistance dog sled race in the world, the Kuskokwim 300; this victory, when combined with his Akiak Dash and Bogus Creek 150 wins, also gave Pete the distinction of earning the Kuskokwim Triple Crown; Pete was the first musher ever to achieve this honor;

WHEREAS, Pete went on to win the Kuskokwim 300 in 2016, 2017 and 2018, four consecutive wins in a row;

WHEREAS, by being the first person of Yup’ik descent to win the Iditarod, Pete is preserving an important aspect of Yup’ik culture by competing in, promoting, and sharing the sport of mushing on the world stage,

WHEREAS, Pete is the first musher from Bethel, Alaska ever to win the Iditarod, the Last Great Race on Earth;

WHEREAS, Pete’s success story proves that with passion and determination it is possible to achieve monumental things;

NOW, THEREFORE, the City of Bethel proclaims March 13th, as Pete Kaiser Day in the City of Bethel.

Congratulations to the Kaiser Family and to the team!