Calista Corporation announces Increased Elders’ Benefit Distribution

by Calista Corporation Staff

Calista (cha-LIS-ta) Corporation is pleased to announce the 2020 Elders’ Benefit Program distribution. Original Shareholders who are at least 65 years old as of November 13 will receive $25 more than they did last year, for a total distribution of $350 to each Elder. This is the fourth increase to the annual distribution.

“Elders ground us in our culture and guide us with traditional values in mind. We support our Elders as they have supported us through each generation,” says Andrew Guy, Calista Corp. President/CEO.

The distribution date will be on or before December 18 for both direct deposit and paper checks sent via first-class mail. Over 2,600 Elder Shareholders are eligible this year, an increase of more than 100 from last year.

At the 2007 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, a majority of Shareholders voted to create an Elders’ Benefits Program. The program defined Elders as original Shareholders who are at least 65 years old. The Board has authorized an Elders’ Benefit Distribution each year since 2008.

Calista, through its Settlement Trust, distributed a record $11 million to its Shareholders in 2020. This amount includes the spring distribution, last month’s Akilista (aw-KEE-lis-ta) distribution and this Elders’ Benefit Program distribution. This is the 35th distribution in Calista’s history.