Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 22

• On 3-15-19, 2:28 p.m. medics responded to Long Term Care for a person vomiting blood. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-15-19 at 9:55 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person too intoxicated to be there. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-16-19 at 2:50 p.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for a person who took a cocktail of pills. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-16-19 at 12:40 p.m. Medics responded to Larson Sub for the report of a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-16-19 at 4:58 p.m. Medics responded to Ravn Air for the report of person unresponsive on the plane. The PT was assessed and released AMA.

• On 3-17-19 at 12 noon firefighters responded to Hangar Lake for a carbon monoxide incident. Firefighters made the house safe and returned the house to the owner.

• On 3-18-19 at 3:06 p.m. medics responded to the area of Video World for the report of a person bleeding from the head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-19-19 at 12:37 p.m. medics responded to Mallard for a drug overdose. Patient assessed and transported with BPD and BFD.

• On 3-19-19 at 6:30 p.m., Firefighters responded to City Sub for an oven on fire. On arrival, fire was out and crews cleared.

• On 3-19-19 at 8:42 p.m. medics responded to the boat harbor for a patient that Search and Rescue was bringing in. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 3-20-19 at 10:11 a.m. medics responded to the AVCP Apartments for the report of a person who had been bitten. Patient was assessed and refused transport to the hospital.

• On 3-20-19 at 8:11 p.m. firefighters responded to Alaska Airlines for the report of a piece of equipment that was smoking. Fire had been extinguished and power was removed from equipment. Firefighters cleared scene and returned to quarters.

• On 3-20-19 at 9:48 p.m. medics responded to Atsaq Street for the report of CPR in progress. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

