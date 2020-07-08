Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 3

• On 6-28-20 at 9:45 a.m., medics responded to the report of a person in respiratory distress. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-28-20 at 10:23 A.M., Medic responded to the report of a person who was assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-29-20 at 2:06 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person short of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-29-20 at 9:17 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person in pain and cannot walk. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-30-20 at 11:30 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is bleeding from the nose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-30-20 at 8:48 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has ingested rubbing alcohol. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-30-20 at 10 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a seizure. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-1-20 at 7:40 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person face down in a puddle. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-1-20 at 12:53 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a person who can’t see out the right eye due to a bruise. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-1-20 at 10:02 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a motorbike accident with a shoulder dislocation. No patient found on scene with reports of already being brought to the Emergency Room by reporting party.

• On 7-3-20 at 10:52 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person who has pain everywhere. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital

• On 7-3-20 at 11:25 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person with shortness of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital

• On 7-3-20 at 12:26 P.M. Medics responded for the report of a person feeling like their heart is about to stop. The patient refused treatment and transport.

Note: Plus, there were 12 medic calls for intoxicated people who were assessed and transported to the hospital between 6/28/20 and 7/3/20.