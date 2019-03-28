Yukon Sprint Race Winner

The 2019 Andrefski 90 Womens Sled Dog Mushing Champion is Sherilyn Polty of Russian Mission. Sherilyn drove a 7-dog team from Paul Larson’s kennel to win the race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds. “Thanks to Paul Larson and his brother Enakenty and niece Kristy Larson,” said Sherilyn. “This was a race to see.”



Related