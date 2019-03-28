Yukon Sprint Race Winner

March 27, 2019 Village Telegraph 0
Photo courtesy of Sherilyn Polty

The 2019 Andrefski 90 Womens Sled Dog Mushing Champion is Sherilyn Polty of Russian Mission. Sherilyn drove a 7-dog team from Paul Larson’s kennel to win the race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds. “Thanks to Paul Larson and his brother Enakenty and niece Kristy Larson,” said Sherilyn. “This was a race to see.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.